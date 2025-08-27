Jets Captain Takes Big Step Towards Recovery
Not long after the Winnipeg Jets 2025 Stanley Cup Playoff run came to an end, captain Adam Lowry underwent a hip surgery that was likely going to force him to miss the start of the new season. Lowry was expected to be away from the Jets for five-to-six months, missing puck drop of the 2025-26 season.
After three months, however, the Jets gave a very positive update on their captain and his injury status. With training camps and preseason games just under a month away across the NHL, Lowry took to the ice in full gear for a personal work out.
The Jets shared a pair of images of Lowry skating to social media, calling it the most important news of the day.
Lowry played 73 games during the 2024-25 season, and all 13 of the Jets’ playoff games. During the regular season, he picked up 16 goals and 18 assists for 34 total points, and added four goals in the playoffs.
The Jets fell short of expectations after winning the President’s Trophy as the NHL’s best regular season team. The Jets finished the 2024-25 campaign with a 56-22-4 record and 116 standings points.
It was the franchise’s first President’s Trophy, and they entered the playoffs with legitimate Stanley Cup aspirations. They defeated the St. Louis Blues in a thrilling seven-game series, but lost to the Dallas Stars in six games in Round 2.
Lowry scored the double overtime game-winning goal in Game 7 to defeat the Blues in dramatic fashion.
At 31 years old, Lowry has played in 775 career regular season games, all with the Jets. Along the way, he’s picked up 121 goals and 152 assists for 273 points.
The Jets named Lowry their captain before the start of the 2023-24 season and he is entering the final year of his five-year contract. He will earn $3.25 million against the salary cap.
It's not yet clear if Lowry will be ready for the start of the 2025-26 season, but this is still a huge step in the right direction for a Jets team looking for a much better result.
