Oilers’ Connor McDavid Offers Assurances Amid Contract Talks
The 2025-26 season will be the final year of Connor McDavid’s current contract with the Edmonton Oilers. Upon entering the final season of his contract, the Oilers have been free to sign McDavid to an extension since the opening of free agency.
With September around the corner and training camps soon to follow, the Oilers are yet to come to terms on an extension with McDavid. Heading into negotiations, McDavid said he was going to be patient during the process, and he’s holding to his word.
McDavid spoke with members of the media at the Team Canada Olympic Orientation Camp and was asked right away about why a new deal hasn’t been signed yet.
“Not even a softball Olympic question for me to start?” McDavid quipped before diving into his answer. “I said at the end of June, I had every intention just to take my time with it and I still feel the same way.”
Just because McDavid is taking his time and is yet to sign an extension, he assures that he still wants to remain in Edmonton and find success with the only NHL team he’s known.
“I have every intention to win in Edmonton,” McDavid said. “That’s my only focus. Maybe next to winning a gold medal with Canada. It is my intention to win there.”
McDavid doesn’t technically need to sign a new deal before the start of the 2025-26 season. He’s under contract through the campaign and wouldn’t care if an extension was yet to be signed by the time the puck dropped on a new year.
“All options are on the table,” McDavid said. “We’re going through it. I don’t have a preference either way. I want the group to be as focused and dialed in and ready to roll come day one as possible. We don’t need any distractions.”
In reality, not having an extension signed shouldn’t be a distraction for the Oilers, but it sure would be if the greatest player in the game is playing on an expiring deal.
Whenever (and sure, wherever) McDavid signs, he is likely going to sign the biggest and most lucrative contract the league has ever seen. When he signed an eight-year deal in 2017, he became the highest paid player in the NHL with a $12.5 million salary cap hit.
A few top stars have since passed McDavid’s price tag, including his own teammate Leon Draisaitl, who has started earning $14 million annually.
McDavid can demand a ton of money, and the Oilers are surely not going to hesitate in signing for whatever the superstar asks. There still doesn’t appear to be any need to worry regarding McDavid and his status with the Oilers.
