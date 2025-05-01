Hurricanes Forward's New Contract Includes Unique Clause

Taylor Hall 3 yr $3.167M Cap Hit #Raiseup extension



Yr 1 $3.5M

Yr 2 $3.425M

Yr 3 $2.575M



Includes No Move Clause. If Hall has <35 Points in Year 2, then Year 3 becomes 10 Team No Trade Clause instead of No Move



Rep'd by Darren Ferris @QuartexxHockey https://t.co/qtI5NrTpkc