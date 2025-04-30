Top Capitals Winger Returns From Injury
The Washington Capitals are getting a massive boost for Game 5 of their opening-round series. With a chance to eliminate the Montreal Canadiens, the Caps will have power forward Aliaksei Protas back in the lineup.
The Capitals' social media shared the encouraging update. This will be Protas' first game back in nearly a month, last playing in an April 4th contest against the Chicago Blackhawks.
This season was a breakout campaign for the 24-year-old winger, and the Caps are hoping he can continue that impressive streak into the postseason. In 76 regular-season games played, he recorded 30 goals, 36 assists, and 66 points. Averaging over 16 minutes of ice time, he posted career-high numbers in every offensive category.
This next step is the culmination of the Capitals' vision for Protas. It began in 2019, when the organization selected the Belarusian forward in the third round. It's been a long road to becoming a top-six forward in the NHL, but he's entered the conversation in dominating fashion.
With the return of Protas, the Capitals gain another advantage. They already hold a dominating series lead and are just one more win away from the second round. Adding the physical, 6'6", 250-pound winger is one more factor for the Canadiens to consider in their defense.
Protas should also help specifically around the net. He's made a living being a terror for goaltenders. With his hulking size, he's difficult to dislodge and consistently wins position battles.
The Canadiens are starting rookie goalie Jakub Dobes. He's a physically imposing net minder, standing at 6'4" without skates on. The matchup between Protas and Dobes at the net front will be something to watch all game long. If Protas and the Capitals succeed, the handshake line will commence at the end of Game 5 as the Caps move on to the second round.
