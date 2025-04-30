Canadiens Season Lies in Rookie Goalie's Hands
The Montreal Canadiens' season is on the line in Game 5 of their first-round series against the Washington Capitals. Trailing 3-1 in the series, one more loss ends the impressive campaign the Habs put together.
After surprising the NHL and making the postseason, the Canadiens' hopes lie in the hands of rookie goalie Jakub Dobes. The 23-year-old net minder has assumed starting duties after Sam Montembeault sustained a lower-body injury that took him out of Game 3 and sidelined him since. In relief, Dobes earned a victory.
In his first start of the series, however, he didn't fare as well. He allowed three goals on 24 shots against him, and the Caps added two empty-netters to put the Habs on the brink of elimination.
Dobes was decent in his first playoff start, but he needs to be excellent to keep the Canadiens alive. The club's former 2020 fifth-round pick has long range in net, standing at 6'4" and over 200 pounds. It allows him to be difficult to beat in tight, and that has to continue in Game 5.
The Capitals are a team that can score from anywhere on the ice. If they give Alex Ovechkin any space in his office, he's likely to beat Dobes. The Caps also love to get to the net front, stir up rebounds, and score a dirty goal.
That is where Dobes can beat them. Using his frame and quick reflexes, he has to control high-danger shot attempts. He must to be big in his net and not surrender any space in his crease and limit his rebounds. If he does that, he'll give the Habs a shot at saving the series.
That's a huge ask of the rookie net minder, but the Canadiens have no other choice. Their playoff hopes and season lie in his hands in a must-win Game 5.
