Ted Lindsay Award Finalists Revealed by NHLPA
While many fans look at the Hart Trophy as the premier player award in the NHL, players often believe the Ted Lindsay Award is more prestigious. The award is given annually to the NHL’s best player, as voted on by members of the Players Association (NHLPA).
Players from around the NHL voted and decided the three finalists for the 2025 Ted Lindsay are Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche and Nikita Kucherov of the Tampa Bay Lightning.
MacKinnon won the Lindsay Award last season along with the Hart Trophy, far and away as the NHL’s top player. He’s followed up his MVP campaign with another outstanding season, notching 32 goals and a league-leading 84 assists for 116 total points.
Even after a slow start for the Avalanche, MacKinnon put the team on his back and helped them to a 49-29-4 record and third in the Central Division.
This is Makar’s first time ever being nominated for the Ted Lindsay Award and he put up unbelievable numbers for a defenseman. In 80 games, Makar scored 30 goals and 62 assists for a career-high 92 points.
Even the best offensive defensemen don’t usually reach 90 points in a single season, but Makar has hit that mark in back-to-back campaigns now. With 90-point seasons rare for blue liners, the 2024-25 season very well could be the high-water mark for Makar’s career.
Kucherov led the NHL in scoring for the second straight season, this time putting up 121 total points (37G-84A). He finished second in Hart voting last year, losing out to MacKinnon.
Kucherov has won the Lindsay before in his career, first taking the award in 2019 after a 128-point season.
The Ted Lindsay Award is a special trophy for the players. It’s one that their fellow teammates and opponents vote on and is often a true barometer for who the best player in the league is.
