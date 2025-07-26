Blackhawks Avoid Arbitration With Young Goalie
The Chicago Blackhawks have signed restricted free agent goaltender Arvid Soderblom to to a two-year contract with an annual cap hit of $2.75 million, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reports.
Soderblom, who turns 26 next month, was scheduled to go to arbitration with the Blackhawks on Monday, and would've been the first player to do so. With him signing, only two NHL players are still set to go arbitration: Winnipeg Jets defenseman Dylan Samberg on Wednesday and Buffalo Sabres defenseman Connor Timmins on Aug. 2.
The Swedish goaltender has emerged as the Blackhawks' "1B" goaltender over the past couple of seasons. He started 33 of the 36 games he appeared in last season, recording a .898 save percentage, a 3.17 goals against average and a 10-18-7 record. Remember, Chicago finished as the second-worst team in the league with just 61 points.
A former undrafted free agent, Soderblom now forms one half of the Blackhawks' goalie tandem with Spencer Knight, whom they acquired from the Florida Panthers at the trade deadline. Knight, 24, showed plenty of promise after arriving in Chicago, even if he finished with a .893 save percentage and 3.14 goals against average in 15 games with the team.
The Blackhawks still have roughly $20 million in cap space after this signing. They have one more restricted free agent to sign in defenseman Wyatt Kaiser, who was not eligible for arbitration or an offer sheet.
