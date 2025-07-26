NHLPA Responds to League Statement on Hockey Canada Trial
In the aftermath of the Hockey Canada Trial verdict, the NHL has important decisions to make. The five men accused of sexual assault, Dillon Dube, Cal Foote, Alex Formenton, Carter Hart and Michael McLeod, were acquitted of all charges. In response to the judge’s ruling, the league issued their own statement clarifying that the five men were still ineligible to play in the league.
In response, the NHL Players’ Association (NHLPA) issued their own statement.
”Dillon Dube, Cal Foote, Alex Formenton, Carter Hart, and Michael McLeod were acquitted of all charges by Justice Carroccia of the Ontario Superior Court," the NHLPA stated. "After missing more than a full season of their respective NHL careers, they should now have the opportunity to return to work. The NHL’s declaration that the Players are 'ineligible' to play pending its further analysis of the Court's findings is inconsistent with the discipline procedures set forth in the CBA.”
In their statement, the NHLPA pointed out other recent examples of players, coaches, and executives that have returned to the league after being cleared of charges off the ice. They listed the example of Jake Virtanen signing a contract with the Edmonton Oilers in 2022 after being found not guilty of sexual assault.
The NHLPA also pointed to examples like Joel Quenneville and Stan Bowman. The two were involved in the Chicago Blackhawks sexual assault scandal of the 2010s. After a multi-year ban from the league, they were reinstated in 2024. Bowman quickly found a job as the general manager of the Oilers. Earlier this summer, the Anaheim Ducks named Quenneville as their new head coach.
The NHLPA also stated that they are addressing this matter further with the league. They will have no further comment at this time.
The five players cannot return to NHL action until they are reinstated by the league. That ruling has to come down from the commissioner, Gary Bettman. While he and the NHL review the new information from the case, the players will wait to see if they can resume their careers in North America.
