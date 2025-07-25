Islanders Avoid Arbitration With Young Forward
The New York Islanders and a key young forward have reached an agreement on a new contract and will avoid arbitration. First reported by Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, the Islanders and Maxim Tsyplakov have agreed to a two-year deal worth $2.25 million annually.
Tsyplakov will be 27 years old when the 2025-26 season kicks off, and is coming off his rookie campaign with the Islanders. In 77 games played, he picked up 10 goals and 25 assists for 35 total points.
Before the start of the 2024-25 season, Tysplakov signed a one-year deal worth $950,000. He finished his rookie season as the eighth-highest scorer on the Islanders as a depth forward.
Currently projected as a fourth-line winger, Tsyplakov will have elevated expectations with the Islanders over the next two years.
Before making the jump to the NHL, Tsyplakov spent seven seasons in the KHL with Moscow Sportak. Tsyplakov won’t be the only KHL import on the Islanders roster this season as they look to work their way back to the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
The Islanders also recently signed 24-year-old forward Maxim Shabanov after four successful seasons with Chelyabinsk Traktor of the KHL.
With skilled Russians added to their forward depth, Ilya Sorokin still playing as one of the NHL’s best netminders, and the latest first overall pick Matthew Schaefer, the Islanders are working their way towards being Stanley Cup contenders again.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!