Blackhawks Discussing Extension With Superstar Center
The Chicago Blackhawks are not coy about their plans. They want to build a winner around 2023 first-overall pick Connor Bedard. The 20-year-old center is entering his third season in the NHL and the final year of his entry-level contract. In two seasons in Chicago, Bedard and the Hawks have missed the postseason, but they are determined to change that during the upcoming season.
The best way to move forward for the Blackhawks is to get Bedard's next contract finalized before the season begins. The superstar center can sign an extension anytime, and according to the team's general manager, the two camps are already having preliminary discussions. GM Kyle Davidson addressed the media and shared the exciting update.
"I probably don’t want to get too far into it, but we are talking,” he said. “So, I think that’s an indicator of an openness to discuss."
The Blackhawks have long made it known that they want Bedard around for as long as possible. In return, the superstar center has maintained a desire to sign and stay in Chicago.
"He made his thoughts very clear at the end of the season and subsequently in other interviews, that he’s committed to Chicago and wants to be here long-term," Davidson continued. "And we obviously want him here long-term, so there’s mutual agreement there."
Bedard has already had his loyalty to Chicago tested. At the end of this past season, he was frequently asked about his happiness with the Blackhawks. He's reiterated how much he loves the city, the team, and playing for the organization, but it hasn't convinced everyone.
However, the commitment and willingness to engage surely give the Hawks optimism. Having Bedard around for the long haul gives them their best shot at returning to contention, and it seems like they are one step closer to achieving that goal. They need to get Bedard's extension finalized as soon as possible.
