Blackhawks' Connor Bedard Letting Emotions Boil With Second Misconduct
Connor Bedard didn’t come off as too feisty of a player during his rookie season with the Chicago Blackhawks. Just trying to learn his way as an 18-year-old in the NHL, the future Blackhawks superstar recorded 28 penalty minutes (PIMs) in 68 games played.
With his sophomore season with the Blackhawks nearing an end, Bedard has picked up almost as many PIMs in the last two games than he did all of last year. With game misconducts in back-to-back games, Bedard picked up 24 total PIMs against the San Jose Sharks and Vancouver Canucks.
Emotions have been running high for Bedard after he struggled out of the gate to start the year and the Blackhawks again look like one of the worst teams in the NHL. With a 20-38-9 record, only the Sharks have a worse record in the entire NHL.
Bedard’s first career misconduct happened in the third period against the Sharks and was officially listed as abuse of officials. In a clip that went around social media, Bedard was visibly confused and had no clue why he was being given the 10-minute misconduct.
According to Bedard after the game, he was called for a comment he made towards an official for missing a penalty against him. Bedard said he didn’t think his words were “too crazy,” but understood the official had to make the call.
In his most recent altercation, a scrum broke out in the closing minutes between the Blackhawks and Canucks. With Vancouver up 6-2, officials on the ice deemed it would be best to give Bedard an early trip to the locker room.
Bedard wasn’t the only one kicked out of the game this time around, however. Bedard and Blackhawks teammate Frank Nazar were tossed, along with Canucks skaters Filip Hronek and Conor Garland.
Now with 62 PIMs on the season, Bedard has the second most penalty minutes on the Blackhawks, behind only Pat Maroon with 76.
Bedard is one of the most talented young players in the NHL, but he still has some time before fully reaching his potential. He also needs more help from the team around him, but soon enough the Blackhawks should be a powerhouse, led by Bedard.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!