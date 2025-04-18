Connor Bedard Shares Trust in Blackhawks
Depending on who you ask, the sophomore season for Chicago Blackhawks' center Connor Bedard was either a step in the right direction, a push toward superstardom, or an abject failure. The organization disappointed, that's undeniable.
Bedard played in all 82 games for the Blackhawks this season. He finished with 23 goals and 44 assists for 67 points. Through two NHL seasons, he's played 150 games and recorded 128 points all before he turns 20 years old.
For the championship-starved Blackhawks, that's not good enough. Especially when the team finishes at the bottom of the league standings. The disappointment has brought scrutiny, frustration, and churned the rumor mill regarding Bedard's happiness. Speaking to NHL.com's Tracey Meyers, he dispelled any outside noise and maintained his love and commitment to the Blackhawks.
"Anything can get said," he stated. "I don’t really look at that, don’t really see a lot of that unless someone shows me. But I just think people who know me know I love to be here and really trust the direction we’re going."
He also discussed how the way Chicago's embraced him over the past two plus years has made the city home. It seemed quite important to him to stress his commitment to the organization, city, and fanbase.
"Even before I got drafted, I was embraced as one of (Chicago’s) own," he said. "So it’s a special sports town and we have a lot of great players coming up, great people."
Going into year three in the NHL, the Hawks are expecting another step forward from Bedard. Hitting the 80-point plateau becomes a critical benchmark as the team needs him to become a point-per-game player to give them a bona fide star on the roster. They also need his defensive game to improve, which will only increase his production on the other side of the puck.
The Blackhawks are waiting to see all of this come together as they decide on their strategy for contract negotiations with Bedard. Entering the final season of his entry-level deal in 2025-2026, he is eligible to sign an extension on July 1st. The organization must decide if his two years in the NHL have dictated a lengthy new contract or if there is an alternate route to take with his next deal. Whatever is decided, it's clear that Bedard wants to remain with the Blackhawks for a long, long time.
