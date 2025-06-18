Chicago Blackhawks Extend Forward
The Chicago Blackhawks have re-signed forward Ryan Donato to a four-year, $16-million dollar contract extension, locking up the team’s leading goal-scorer through the 2028-29 season.
The deal carries a $4 million AAV and rewards the 29-year-old for his breakout season of 31 goals and 62 points. Donato provided very few bright spots for a rebuilding Blackhawks team. This past season with the Hawks, he more than doubled his production from the previous year. Along with his goal-scoring touch, Donato finished second in team scoring and fourth in team hits with 104, per MoneyPuck.com.
Back in 2023-24, Donato signed as a free agent with the Hawks to a two-year deal worth $2 million AAV. His first deal with the Hawks quickly became a bargain as Donato missed all but two games this year while providing some much-needed offense to complement young phenom Connor Bedard, who would often center Donato.
At this point in Donato’s career, he fits Chicago’s timeline for a rebuilding team. This past season, Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson saw Donato’s growth as an emerging power forward. And decided not to wait until July 1st for other teams to gain his rights and snatch up his heavy game and scoring ability, which can help support a loaded prospect pool in the coming years for Chicago.
Like many general managers around the NHL in the coming weeks, Davidson is in the mix for some high-profile names, such as Mitch Marner, and this Donato move may just be the starting point for a busy off-season in Chicago.
