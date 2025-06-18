Oilers Already 2026 Stanley Cup Favorites
The Edmonton Oilers have lost in the Stanley Cup Final in back-to-back years, yet the expectations are already high for the 2025-26 season. Not even a full day after losing to the Florida Panthers for the second straight year, the Oilers are already the betting favorite to win the Stanley Cup in 2026.
According to DraftKings, the Oilers have the best odds to win the 2026 Cup at +650. It’s barely better than the Panthers at +700, but the Oilers are already being looked at as favorites.
An offseason of trades, free agent signings, and surgeries hasn’t even started yet and the oddsmakers already believe Connor McDavid can carry the Oilers to a championship.
McDavid and superstar teammate Leon Draisaitl must be a huge reason for the odds to lean in the Oilers’ favor this early. When a team has two of the best players in the entire sport, it’s just a matter of time before they finally break through.
History is not on the Oilers’ side, however, as they ride back-to-back Stanley Cup Final defeats into another offseason full of questions.
While last year it was if/when would Draisaitl sign a massive contract extension, this time all eyes will be on McDavid and if he follows suit. McDavid is about to enter the final year of his contract, making him eligible for an extension.
Rumors have started to swirl that McDavid may consider a new direction following another brutal defeat in the Cup Final. He is yet to speak on the situation but after a decade of falling short of the ultimate goal, does he want a change of scenery?
If McDavid is looking for the Cup, he just might win it with the Oilers. At least DraftKings believes the 2025-26 season will finally be their year.
