Rangers Re-Sign Enforcer Matt Rempe
The New York Rangers are bringing back their toughest forward for a few more seasons. The organization has reportedly agreed to terms on a new two-year deal for rugged winger Matt Rempe.
According to Larry Brooks and Mollie Walker of the New York Post, the Rangers inked the 22-year-old forward to a two-year contract with an average annual salary of $975 thousand. The winger eliminates a few years of restricted free agency with the new deal.
The 6'9" winger could be in line for a full-time role with the Rangers in 2025. This past campaign, he played a career-high 42 NHL games, recording three goals, five assists, eight points, 117 hits, and 67 penalty minutes. He also led the team with six fighting majors during the 2024-2025 regular season.
Rempe has spent parts of the past two seasons playing his way up from the team's AHL affiliate, the Hartford Wolf Pack. In his NHL career, he's played 59 total games, posting four goals, six assists, 10 points, and 18 fighting majors.
One potential roadblock to an increased role is the new Rangers' head coach, Mike Sullivan. The two-time Stanley Cup winner is tasked with returning New York to the postseason in 2026. During his time with the Pittsburgh Penguins, he was reluctant to rely heavily on both younger players, slow skaters, and enforcers. That is, unfortunately, three descriptors for Rempe. He'll have to arrive at training camp with improved footwork to crack a full-time NHL roster spot.
