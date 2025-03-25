Blackhawks Forward Out For Season
The Chicago Blackhawks have already been eliminated from the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The organization is trending toward another top pick in the upcoming draft and have little to play for aside from pride and personal gain in their remaining games.
One Blackhawks player who won't be available for the rest of the season is veteran Jason Dickinson. The 29-year-old Canadian forward sustained a wrist injury that will keep him out for the team's remaining 11 games. The team's head coach, Anders Sorensen, recently commented on the tough luck he's faced this season and what the team will be missing without him in the lineup.
"Yeah, he’s had some bad luck; he’s had some bad luck throughout the season missed extended time,” he said. “Penalty kill is one thing, but obviously we know in terms of shutting other teams’ top lines down he’s done a good job the last couple of years here."
In 59 games this season, Dickinson was having a solid season. In addition to his defensive responsibilities, he netted seven goals and added nine assists for 16 points. He averaged over 15 minutes of ice time per game as well.
Last season was a career-best offensive season for Dickinson, highlighting how good of a fit he's been with the organization. In his career, he's played 502 NHL games with three different organizations. He's scored 68 goals and 155 points over his 10 seasons in the league.
The loss is another blow to the Blackhawks' 2024-2025 season. They are currently 21-41-9 for 51 points, in last place in the Central Division, and second to last place in the Western Conference.
