Sharks Sign Former Blues Draft Pick
The San Jose Sharks already have one of the top prospect pools in the NHL and are looking to grow the pipeline with each passing season. Looking to quickly become a top team in the NHL, the Sharks have added a key name from the college levels.
The Sharks have signed NCAA free agent Noah Beck to a one-year deal set to begin with the 2025-26 NHL season. Beck spent this past year with Arizona State University and picked up 33 points (5G-28A) in 37 games played.
It was a productive campaign for Beck who finished Second Team All-NCHC, leading all Sun Devils defensemen in points and second in the league for assists.
The 2024-25 season was the 24-year-old’s first year with Arizona State, playing his first four years of college hockey with Clarkson University. In four years at Clarkson, Beck scored 15 goals and 41 assists for 56 points in 124 games.
Beck isn’t a top free agent coming out of college, but he did have a crack at the NHL before. In 2020, Beck was drafted in the seventh round (194th overall) by the St. Louis Blues.
Having never signed a deal with St. Louis, Beck became a college free agent up for grabs.
Without Beck around, the Blues had the space in the pipeline to sign a pair of players to entry-level contracts. The Blues recently announced that 2024 draft picks forward Adam Jecho and defenseman Lukas Fischer were both signed to their first NHL deals.
Beck will look to prove his worth to the Sharks organization as they grow into a possible powerhouse in the Western Conference. With a one-year deal, Beck will need to make the most of the opportunity he’s being given.
