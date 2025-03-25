Blues' Offseason Offer Sheets Undeniable Success
The St. Louis Blues are carrying a six-game winning streak into a massively important game against the Montreal Canadiens. After missing the previous two postseasons, the Blues entered the 2024-25 campaign looking to force their way back into Stanley Cup contention.
The hunt for another championship started over the offseason when Blues general manager pulled off a shocking pair of offer sheets. Forward Dylan Holloway and defenseman Philip Broberg had not signed contracts with the Edmonton Oilers, and Armstrong swooped in to bring them to St. Louis.
With the Oilers not meeting the demands, the Blues signed both players to two-year contracts. Holloway earns $2,290,457 against the salary cap, while Broberg makes $4,580,917.
Holloway and Broberg’s first season in St. Louis isn’t over yet, but it’s safe to say the offer sheets were a wise decision by the Blues’ front office.
In 72 games played, Holloway is the third-leading scorer on the Blues roster with 23 goals and 35 assists for 58 total points. At just 23 years old, his 23 goals is good for the second most on the team, behind only Jordan Kyrou with 30.
In his first two seasons with the Oilers, Holloway played in 89 games and totaled only 18 points (9G-9A). Not to say this kind of increase from Holloway was expected, but the Blues took a bet and it’s paid off big time.
The Oilers selected Holloway 14th overall in the 2020 NHL Draft, but never got this kind of work out of him. From a depth forward to solidified top sixer, Holloway is hitting new heights with the Blues.
Broberg was an eighth overall pick in 2019, and again, the Oilers didn’t get this kind of production or steady play from him.
In 59 games with the Blues, Broberg has seven goals and 16 assists for 23 points on the blue line. In the 81 career games leading up to his St. Louis tenure, he only notched 13 points (2G-11A).
Broberg struggled to stick in the Oilers lineup, which is surprising considering their defense has always been a weak spot in their organization. Now, Broberg is a regular top-four defenseman with the Blues.
Armstrong made it clear that he wants the Blues fighting for more Stanley Cups. Between signing big name offer sheets and a bold head coaching change, Armstrong’s gambles are paying off.
The Blues haven’t clinched a playoff spot yet, but a six-game winning streak continues to push them in the right direction and they’re only going to get better with Holloway and Broberg on the roster.
