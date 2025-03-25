Capitals Pull Fun Prank of Recently Extended Defenseman
The Washington Capitals have really liked what they’ve seen from top defenseman Jakob Chychrun and rewarded his 2024-25 campaign with an eight-year contract extension. Chychrun’s new deal will run through the 2032-33 season and earn him $9 million annually with the Capitals.
In total, the Capitals are set to pay Chychrun $72 million. One of the richest defensive contracts ever signed by the Capitals and $1 million more annually than they pay John Carlson.
With that kind of money heading Chychrun’s way, his teammates decided to have a little fun and pull and friendly prank on the 26-year-old.
As the Capitals hit the ice for a game-day practice, Chychrun unknowingly had a $100 bill taped to his back.
According to NHL.com’s Tom Gulitti, Chychrun’s front helmet number was also changed to 72 to match the number of millions he’s set to make. Chychrun stated following the practice that he noticed the bill during the first drill.
Chychrun missed practice recently following a cut to his wrist, but head coach Spencer Carbery says he is a game-time decision against the Winnipeg Jets.
The 2024-25 season is Chychrun’s first year in Washington and he’s earned that massive extension. In 65 games played, the has 18 goals and 25 assists for a career-high 43 total points. 18 goals ties his previous best from the 2020-21 season with the Arizona Coyotes.
In 532 career games at the NHL level, Chychrun has 94 goals and 165 assists for 259 total points. With only nine games of Stanley Cup Playoff experience under his belt, it’s still not clear what kind of playoff performer he can be.
Chychrun will have a great chance to prove his worth in the postseason as the Capitals were the first team in the NHL to clinch a playoff berth.
