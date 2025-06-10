Report: Stars Open to Dealing Top Forward
The Dallas Stars are already in the midst of change. It was an inevitability for the organization after a third consecutive loss in the Western Conference Finals. First, it was the firing of head coach Peter DeBoer. Now, it appears that Dallas is open to dealing one of their best players.
According to a recent report from NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, the Stars are testing the waters on a potential Jason Robertson trade. The superstar winger has been at the center of this organization’s playoff runs the past few seasons, but with the Stars trying to make the final move toward championship contention it appears all options are on the table.
Speaking on Sportsnet 590 The Fan, Friedman talked about the dilemma facing the Stars. The team is reportedly trying to move out a few veteran names to free up money, but if that fails they could be forced to deal Robertson.
The interesting part is less about Robertson and more about the Stars’ reasoning for moving on. Friedman cites Dallas’ desire to extend Mikael Granlund and the salary cap space needed necessitates another deal or two to maneuver under the cap for the 2025-2026 campaign. But if the decision comes down to keeping just one of those forwards, it’s hard to justify Granlund over Robertson.
One has to wonder if the Stars believe Robertson is expendable due to the long-term signing of Mikko Rantanen. After all, they inked him to a massive extension after acquiring him from the Carolina Hurricanes. If they believe their top-end talent is good enough without Robertson, it's a questionable, but understandable decision on their management's part. The option is now on the table, and Jason Robertson skyrockets to the top of everyone's trade list this summer.
