Blackhawks Make Statement With Arrival to Winter Classic
The Chicago Blackhawks are set to take on the St. Louis Blues in the 2025 NHL Discover Winter Classic. It's a matchup of two teams in very different places as organizations, but their rivalry within the Central Division remains strong. The stage is set for another epic outdoor NHL showdown.
As the hometown team, the Blackhawks arrived in style to Wrigley Field for the outdoor event. Everything about their arrival was a nod to Chicago and the city's culture.
It started when the team took the Chicago subway, commonly known as the "L", into town. Each player sported pairs of red, white, and black Jordan's with their team sweatsuits while carrying their sticks and a pair of skates. The shoes were not only a fashion statement, they were another way for the team to incorporate more of Chicago into the day. The team's social media team shared a video of the players exiting the train.
Their fashionable arrival didn't end there. After exiting the train, the Blackhawks were accompanied by a procession of bagpipers and drummers. The team finished the last part of their entrance by walking past a large group of fans as they entered Wrigley Field. Bleacher Report Open Ice shared a video clip of the entrance on their X account.
The Blackhawks come into this year's Winter Classic looking to make a statement on the ice as well. They are currently in last place in the Central Division with a 12-23-2 record. They also come into this game the losers of four straight and six of their last 10.
In his second season, budding superstar Connor Bedard is leading the team in scoring. Through his first 37 games, he has 10 goals and 22 assists for 32 points. He has an eight point lead over the team's second-leading scorer, winger Teuvo Teravainen.
