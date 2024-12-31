Blues Defender Set for 1000th NHL Game
A St. Louis Blues defenseman is set to play in his 1000th NHL game. Even better, he's set to play in the milestone game at this year's Discover NHL Winter Classic against the Chicago Blackhawks.
For Blues defenseman Cam Fowler, he becomes the first player to play his 1000th game outdoors, according to NHL Stats. Fowler spoke about the upcoming experience with NHL.com following the team's practice.
"I think the whole day is just going to be pretty surreal, so I’ll just try to soak it in as best I can," he said. "The game itself is going to be an incredible experience and then you mix in the personal accomplishments, tie it all in together, and it’s going to be a special day."
Fowler recently arrived in St. Louis via trade. The Blues acquired the veteran puck mover for a future second-round pick and a defensive prospect. The plan was to bolster their blue line with the addition of Fowler, and he's played well in a limited sample size. In eight games with his new club, he has one goal and four assists for five points while skating 22 minutes a night. For a team starved for solid puck movers and puck carriers, Fowler has come in and immediately filled a void.
It's a vast turnaround from his first 17 games with the Anaheim Ducks this season. Over 17 games with his former team, an organization he played 991 games with over his career, he recorded just one assist while skating over 21 minutes per game.
Fowler has been one of the most consistent defenders in the NHL since the Ducks selected him with the 12th overall pick of the 2010 NHL Draft. Prior to the his trade to the Blues, Fowler was set to become the second player in Ducks' history to play 1000 games with the organization.
