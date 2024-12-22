Preparations Underway for Blackhawks, Blues Winter Classic
The Chicago Blackhawks and St. Louis Blues are a little over a week away from facing off at the 2025 NHL Winter Classic. The Blackhawks will serve as the home team, hosting the Blues at historic Wrigley Field, the home of the Chicago Cubs.
Before the Blackhawks or Blues can take it outside, Wrigley Field needs to undergo some preparations. With plenty of time to get the outdoor rink ready, crews have started transforming the Wrigley Field playing surface.
The baseball field has been covered completely and the rink has been placed. Various stages have also been placed around the main rink as the league will provide more than just an outdoor hockey game to the Chicago crowd.
The 2025 NHL Winter Classic will be the Blackhawks seventh outdoor game, the most of any team in the NHL. The Blues will be playing in just their third outdoor game.
In their first six outdoor games, the Blackhawks have only collected one win while the Blues are a perfect 2-0.
Jerseys for the upcoming game have been revealed with the Blackhawks donning sweaters inspired by the 1940s and 1950s with modern elements. The Blues uniform pays homage to the hockey heritage in the city of St. Louis, and utilizes a wordmark rather than their Blue Note logo.
This will be the second Winter Classic hosted at the iconic Wrigley Field, the Blackhawks lost to the Detroit Red Wings at the 2009 Winter Classic. After the meeting between the Blackhawks and Blues, Wrigley will play host to multiple NCAA hockey games.
The Winter Classic is usually one of the most popular games of the NHL season, and the first-ever New Year’s Eve edition is sure to be a must-see event.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!