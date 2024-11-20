NHL Unveils Blackhawks, Blues Winter Classic Jerseys
The NHL has revealed the jerseys for the upcoming Winter Classic between the Chicago Blackhawks and St. Louis Blues set to be played at Wrigley Field. This year’s Winter Classic jerseys are not re-designs of previously used NHL jerseys, but instead new looks that feel vintage.
Classic pieces are present on both the Blackhawks and Blues sweaters, but they are completely new designs never seen before.
The Blackhawks have played in six outdoor games, forcing their well to run pretty dry when it comes to bringing back vintage looks. This time around, the striping that is normally seen at the bottom of a regular Blackhawks uniform has been lifted to act as chest striping.
A classic Blackhawks logo is encircled over the stripes and feature the four red stars seen on Chicago’s iconic flag.
The numbers on the back of the Blackhawks jerseys will also feature pinstripes. According to the NHL, that is a nod to the city’s long history with baseball.
The Blackhawks jersey is paired with brown gloves to give a vintage feel to the entire uniform.
The Blues’ Winter Classic uniform is unlike anything they’ve ever done before. A white jersey features a bold blue stripe across the chest with “St. Louis” written in yellow text. It’s the first time the Blues have ever made a uniform not featuring their iconic “Blue Note” as the main centerpiece.
The typeface on the wording and numbers are based on an unworn prototype from before their inaugural season.
While it isn’t front and center, the “Blue Note” is still featured on the shoulder of the sweater.
The Blues will wear blue gloves, helmets, and pants to complete the uniform.
The Winter Classic is set to take place on New Year’s Eve at the iconic Wrigley Field, home of Major League Baseball’s Chicago Cubs. This will be the second NHL game hosted at Wrigley and there are plenty of more surprises expected to be in store.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!