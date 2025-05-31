Blackhawks Unlikely, Yet Intriguing Option in Mitch Marner Race
Picture this: the Chicago Blackhawks agree to terms with big-ticket free agent Mitch Marner. The move is the organization's biggest free agent signing in over 15 years, since inking Marian Hossa during the summer of 2009. Signing Hossa was the final piece of the puzzle, kicking off the team's three Stanley Cup wins over the ensuing decade.
The Blackhawks aren't in the exact same position, but bringing in an elite offensive player like Mitch Marner to pair with Connor Bedard and company would be a significant step toward contending again. It's intriguing, and even if the efforts fail, the Hawks must try to land him.
One thing that is assured is that Chicago can afford him. According to PuckPedia's salary cap projections for the offseason, the Blackhawks have nearly $30 million in cap space. Even with most insiders projecting an annual salary of $12-14 million, that would allow plenty of flexibility.
Several roadblocks appear prominent. The first is that Chicago is a big-city market. Coming from the Toronto Maple Leafs, does Marner have an interest in going to another large city? The media scrutiny and fan pressure for the hockey team may be less intense than that afforded to the city's NFL, NBA, and MLB teams. Still, Chicagoans demand excellence and show their displeasure by rescinding their support. Marner may have no interest in going to another major metropolitan market and dealing with all that comes with.
The other roadblock is long-term fit. The Blackhawks would love to add Marner and see where that leads them, but their large amount of salary cap over the next few years must be allocated wisely. If the Hawks envision Marner being the answer as the second superstar to pair with Bedard, then salary cap isn't a problem. If they are unsure, even slightly, that huge portion of salary cap should be saved.
There are questions and counterarguments in this hypothetical, but the intrigue is undeniable. Mitch Marner playing with Bedard, an emerging core of Frank Nazar, Oliver Moore, Ryan Greene, Lucas Reichel, and Landon Slaggert, plus whoever the Hawks add in the 2025 NHL Draft, would bring the Hawks multiple steps closer to Stanley Cup contention.
