Oilers Switch Course, Touch Clarence Campbell Bowl
The Edmonton Oilers have officially punched their ticket back to the Stanley Cup Final for a rematch with the Florida Panthers. After defeating the Dallas Stars to secure their second straight Western Conference championship, the Oilers took a different route when presented with the Clarence Campbell Bowl.
Last season, the Oilers did not touch the Campbell Bowl as Western Conference champions, going on to lose in seven games to the Panthers in the Cup Final. This time, looking for a change of fortunes, the Oilers all took turns giving the Campbell Bowl a few pats.
Oilers captain Connor McDavid started the trend by lifting the trophy for a photo with NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly. McDavid’s teammates followed suit and are looking forward to a thrilling Stanley Cup Final.
It’s a superstition in hockey to not touch the Stanley Cup until you’ve won it, and to not touch trophies like the Clarence Campbell Bowl or Prince of Wales Trophy as conference champions.
On the other side of the upcoming Cup battle, the Panthers are appearing in their third straight Stanley Cup Final. Two years ago, they touched the Prince of Wales Trophy as Eastern Conference champions but lost in the Cup Final. Last year, they didn’t touch it and won in the Final.
To keep with what worked for them, this year the Panthers kept their hands off the Prince of Wales Trophy.
With the Cup Final set, only time will tell if the change in the Oilers’ superstition was worth it.
