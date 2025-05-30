Oilers Seal Stanley Cup Final Rematch
The 2025 Stanley Cup Final will officially be a rematch between the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers. Following a Game 5 win over the Dallas Stars, the Oilers are officially back-to-back Western Conference champions.
The Oilers took a 2-0 lead in Game 5, forcing the Stars to pull star goalie Jake Oettinger just minutes into the contest. With Casey DeSmith in net, the Oilers quickly made it 3-0 and never let their foot off the pedal. Eventually sealing Game 5 with a 6-3 victory, the Oilers punched their ticket back to the Cup Final.
Early on in the postseason, it seemed the Oilers were in for a rough ride, but they flipped the script and turned into one of the hottest teams still alive. After a 0-2 start against the Los Angeles Kings, the Oilers have won 12 of their last 14 games.
The Oilers turned their slow start around against the Kings for a series win in six games. In the second round, the Oilers made quick work of Vegas Golden Knights, outing them in five games. The Oilers entered the Western Conference Final as underdogs, but rolled back from losing Game 1 to a five-game series win.
The usual suspects of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl are leading the way with 24 and 23 points respectively.
Goaltender Stuart Skinner struggled against the Kings, but Calvin Pickard stepped in and collected six wins in six starts. An injury sidelined Pickard during the series against the Golden Knights, but Skinner found a new rhythm to help lead the Oilers all the way back to the Cup Final.
The Oilers will have a familiar face on the other end of the ice in the Stanley Cup Final, taking on the Panthers for the second straight year. The Panthers walked away victorious, needing all seven games against the Oilers.
This time around, the Oilers hope they can walk away as champions for the first time in the McDavid and Draisaitl era.
