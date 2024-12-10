Avalanche Already Considering Goalie Extension
Mackenzie Blackwood hasn’t played a game with the Colorado Avalanche, but he may already be getting close to signing a contract extension. The Avalanche swapped goalies with the San Jose Sharks, taking on Blackwood and forward Givani Smith in exchange for Alexandar Georgiev and Nikolai Kovalenko.
The 2024-25 season is the final year of Blackwood’s contract at $2.35 million, and he’ll likely serve as the Avalanche’s starting goalie. Reunited with Scott Wedgewood, the Avalanche are hoping for at least short-term success after a poor start between the pipes from their numerous goalies.
If things start to work out pretty quickly, the Avalanche may have a new contract to offer Blackwood. According to Avalanche general manager Chris MacFarland, there is hope Blackwood isn’t just a rental in Colorado.
"I'd be lying if I said we're acquiring him for four months of hockey."
Blackwood has an opportunity with the Avalanche to impress and really breakout as a top goalie in the NHL. The Avalanche need the help and have a capable team of skaters that should give Blackwood a helping hand.
In 19 appearances so far this season, Blackwood has a 6-9-3 record with a shutout, .909 save percentage, and 3.00 goals against average. In 215 career games, he has an 81-91-25 record with 11 shutouts, a .904 save percentage, and 3.07 goals against average.
Blackwood broke into the NHL with the New Jersey Devils in 2018, spending five seasons in the Garden State. After being a second-round (42nd overall) draft pick of the Devils in 2008, Blackwood has been a decent goalie, but never broke through as a top name.
The Avalanche are usually one of the strongest teams in the NHL, and with a new look to their goalie duo, they should start to climb up the standings again.
If things go well for Blackwood, the Avalanche might not hesitate to bring a contract extension to the negotiating table.
"We want the player to get settled in here,” MacFarland said. “Focus on the hockey, and then, when the time is right, we'll certainly see if there's something that can make sense,"
