Insider Denies Rangers, Senators Trade Rumors
The New York Rangers were the center of the hockey world when it became clear they were working on a trade with their now-former captain, Jacob Trouba. Part of the speculation that spilled out was a report that the Rangers were targeting Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk.
Larry Brooks of the New York Post stated that the Rangers had made Tkachuk a top target and losing Trouba’s salary cap hit could open conversations with the Senators.
Insiders were quick to refute Brooks’ reporting, saying the Senators have not been involved in any trade discussions regarding Tkachuk. Senators owner Michael Andlauer called the Tkachuk situation “soft tampering” and stated Tkachuk isn’t going anywhere any time soon.
While the Senators are confident in Tkachuk seeing his way through his entire contract, a new report is indicating that the Rangers have never opened talks with the Senators.
ESPN’s Kevin Weekes says the Rangers “have had no internal, nor external conversations around Senators’ captain Tkachuk.”
Despite all the rumors and speculation that came out regarding the Rangers and their targeting of Tkachuk, it appears that nothing was true from the very beginning. Trouba and Tkachuk’s salaries are very close, making the money a low hurdle to jump had anything been legitimate.
According to Pierre LeBrun in the Athletic, the Rangers responded to Andlauer’s comments saying “This is an irresponsible accusation and we defer to the commissioner’s office.”
The Senators were reportedly one of the teams in talks with the Rangers about a Trouba trade, but it’s tough to tell what extent, and when those conversations occurred. Trouba has been on the Rangers’ trade block since the offseason. One thing is for certain, Tkachuk was not a part of the possible talks.
Other reports may have indicated a big change coming to the Senators and their core group, but Tkachuk isn’t going anywhere.
