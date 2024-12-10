Blackhawks Get First Win Under New Coach
It took just two games for the Chicago Blackhawks to earn their first victory under new head coach Anders Sorensen. The Hawks took on the fledgling New York Rangers and squeaked out a 2-1 victory, giving Sorensen his first victory as a coach in the NHL.
The Blackhawks dropped their first game under their new coach. Taking on the Winnipeg Jets, the Hakws played decently in a 4-2 defeat. In their second game, however, the team looked more locked in.
The team was led offensively by two veteran wingers. Former Hart Trophy winner Taylor Hall recorded a goal and an assist for the Hawks in the win, including the game-clinching goal midway through the second period. The 33-year-old Hall has six goals and six assists over his first 27 games of the season and has three points in his last five contests.
The team's offense was also boosted by winger Tyler Bertuzzi, playing his first season in Chicago. He scored the team's first goal of the game, assisted by Hall, to give the team an early 1-0 lead in the first period. The 29-year-old is also having a slow start to his debut season with the Blackhawks. He has six goals and five assists for 11 points in 28 games while playing more than 16 minutes per game.
The Blackhawks are now 1-1 under their new head coach, and the optimism in Chicago is growing. The team is 9-17-2 and fighting to stay out of the basement of the Central Division. This season is likely lost already, especially with how deep the Central is, but the Blackhawks can begin looking forward under their new coach. The biggest question now is whether Sorensen can maximize the play of second-year superstar Connor Bedard.
For the Blackhawk's opponent, this game was salt in the wound.. The Rangers are 2-8 over their last 10, they traded their captain, and their star $11.5 million goaltender is having the worst statistical season of his NHL career. Losing to the lowly Blackhawks was just another lump to take as New York tries to scratch and claw out of their struggles.
