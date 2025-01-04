Avalanche Go for Seventh Straight Win
The Colorado Avalanche are putting their NHL-leading winning streak on the line in a Saturday night contest against the Montreal Canadiens. The red-hot Avalanche are winners of six straight contests and rocketing up the Central Division standings.
The Avalanche have a chance to win seven straight with their matchup against the Canadiens. With a victory, they'd record their first winning streak of that length since the 2020-2021 season and within five games of the organization's longest winning streak.
Over this hot streak, the Avalanche are winning in a variety of ways. They've relied on their star-powered offense like when Nathan MacKinnon recorded three points in the team's 4-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks or when Cale Makar did the same against the Seattle Kraken.
They've also gotten top-notch goaltending over this span. Recently acquired starter Mackenzie Blackwood has shown new life since arriving in Colorado and he's stabilized the position for the Avalanche as well. The organization has loved his play so much, they signed him to a hefty extension that will keep him with the team through the 2027-2028 season.
Over this winning streak, he's been at the absolute apex of his game. He's allowed two goals or less over this span and has recorded 30 saves or more twice. Against the Utah Hockey Club, Blackwood had perhaps his best game in an Avalanche uniform. Facing 35 shots on goal, he stopped 34 of them en route to a 4-1 victory. Against the San Jose Sharks, he stopped 32 of 34 shots in another elite performance.
The Avalanche are a nearly impossible team to beat with how well they've played coming into and out of the holiday break. Approaching seven straight victories, they can make a statement with another win over the Canadiens and continue their pursuit of the Central Divition title.
