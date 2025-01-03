Devils Defenseman Fined by NHL
The NHL has been paying extra attention to embellishment in the 2024-25 season, and New Jersey Devils defenseman Dougie Hamilton is the latest culprit. The league announced that the veteran Devils blue liner has been fined $2,000 as supplementary discipline for diving/embellishment.
According to the NHL, the fine came as a result of Hamilton’s second offense on the season during the Devils’ win over the New York Rangers just before the holiday break. Hamilton’s first offense came during an early November meeting with the Edmonton Oilers.
The incident that resulted in the fine came in the second period against the Rangers. As the Devils were exiting their zone with the puck, Hamilton was being hooked behind the play by Brett Berard.
Both Hamilton and Berard were penalized on the play, Hamilton for unsportsmanlike conduct, and Berard for hooking.
The NHL flagged an incident during the Nov. 4 game against the Oilers, but didn’t give any extra detail. According to the box score, Hamilton was given a two-minute minor penalty for embellishment while Zach Hyman was given to minutes for slashing.
Hyman's teammate, Jeff Skinner was the first player to be fined by the NHL this season for embellishment/diving.
Both games that resulted in the fine for Hamilton, the Devils won in shutout fashion. Hamilton also recorded an assist in both games.
The NHL has been cracking down on the diving and embellishment calls this season with Hamilton becoming the third player to receive a fine from the league. Hyman was the first, and Ottawa Senators forward Josh Norris was the second.
