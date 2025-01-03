Multiple Teams Interested in Former Blackhawks Captain
After almost two whole years away from the game, former Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews has hinted at a comeback. At 36 years old, Toews has outlined his recovery from chronic inflammatory response disorder, saying he’s feeling better than some of his last years with the Blackhawks.
No matter the age, there are reportedly numerous teams who have expressed an interest in the former Blackhawks captain. According to Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli on Amazon’s Monday Night Hockey, Toews has returned to the ice for workouts and is back to his old playing weight.
Seravalli went on to say that multiple teams have an interest, but listed just three to kind of catch the attention of some fan bases.
“I’m going to give you three teams to keep an eye on if Jonathan Toews does decide to make a comeback bid,” Seravalli said. “One of them is the Toronto Maple Leafs… the Winnipeg Jets… the Colorado Avalanche.”
Seravalli listed why Toews would make sense for each of those teams.
For the Maple Leafs, they’ve had their sights set on a third line center all season and that is about the kind of position Toews would fill upon a return to the NHL.
Toews is from Winnipeg, making the Jets the hometown pick for the returning veteran.
As for the Avalanche, they retooled their goaltending on the fly, but are still in need of some help at the center position.
“Three true legitimate Stanley Cup contenders,” Seravalli said. “All of whom would be interested to see what the three-time Stanley Cup winner and one of the most clutch players of his generation would still have left in the tank.”
Over his 15-year playing career, Toews played in 1,067 games with 372 goals and 511 assists for 883 total points. He helped lead the Blackhawks to three Cups between 2010 and 2015 with 137 total postseason games played.
If Toews wants to return for the 2024-25 season, he’ll have to sign with a team before the March 7 trade deadline.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!