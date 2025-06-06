Avalanche Forward to Miss Start of Next Season
The Colorado Avalanche are early into their offseason planning, but they are already facing an impactful setback. As the Stanley Cup Finals roar on, the Avs are dealing with another injury blow to their forward group.
The Avalanche announced that middle-six forward Logan O’Connor underwent hip surgery. The operation was successful, but the recovery timeline is lengthy. According to the organization’s update, O’Connor is expected to need five to six months to fully rehabilitate.
Following that timeline, O’Connor is poised to miss the start of the 2025-2026 regular season, and possibly even further. If he takes the full six months to recover, that puts him on track to make his season debut sometime in December.
The loss is a tough one for the team’s middle-six group. O’Connor’s been a consistent contributor on both ends of the ice for the past four seasons. He’s netted at least eight goals and 21 points in four consecutive seasons.
The 2023-2024 campaign was a breakout offensive year for O’Connor. Despite being limited to 57 regular season contests, he scored a career-high 13 goals. His best point total came the previous season, when he notched 26 points in 82 contests.
The Avalanche are used to dealing with injuries to impact players, however, and this will be the latest test. The Avs managed to make the playoffs each season since their 2022 Stanley Cup championship, and they accomplished that without their captain Gabriel Landeskog available until the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. O’Connor’s impact is far less than Landeskog’s, but he’s been crucial on the third and fourth lines and as a penalty killer. Colorado will need to dig deep once again as their offensive depth will be challenged as soon as the next season begins.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!