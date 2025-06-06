Oilers Forward Re-Writing Script
Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl finished last year's playoffs with 10 goals, none of which were scored in the Final, which changed just 66 seconds into Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday night.
Draisaitl pounced on a loose rebound and made no mistake putting the puck in the back of a wide-open Florida net, ending his seven-game goalless drought in the Finals to get Edmonton on the board first in the series.
Edmonton's fast start didn't faze the defending Stanley Cup Champions, who scored three unanswered goals by the early goings of the second period thanks in large part to playoff goal leader Sam Bennett potting his 11th and 12th goals of the playoffs.
Edmonton would battle back with goals from forward Viktor Arvidsson and defenseman Mattias Ekholm, who was set up beautifully by Oilers captain Connor McDavid to tie the game at three. It was Ekholm's second point in back-to-back games, the only games the 6'5" swede has suited up for the Oilers this playoffs after being held out due to injury, who sent Game 1 into overtime to give his team a chance to re-write last year's script.
With time winding down in overtime, which saw a Panthers team helplessly defend their zone for most of the extra frame, they looked like they were going to keep the game at three aside. That's until Panthers fourth-liner Tomas Nosek took a delay-of-game penalty with just under two minutes left in overtime. Resulting in Oilers defenseman Jake Walman laughing at the Panther, who put Edmonton on their fourth-man advantage of the game.
Wednesday night's game started and ended with #29 on the Oilers putting the puck in the back of the net, who didn't allow Edmonton's power play woes become a headline.
Though Draisaitl's overtime winner was set up beautifully by McDavid's saucer pass that found the star center all alone in front of Florida's net to beat Bobrovsky's glove side, let's give some credit to Oilers winger Corey Perry, who got the secondary assist on the play.
Without Perry's awareness to find McDavid with an open look down low, the goal doesn't happen. With a quick glance over his shoulder, Perry understood that if he drew Panthers defenseman Niko Mikkola to him at the half wall, McDavid would have a lone Panther between him and Draisaitl contesting the play.
McDavid made no mistake who sauced a pass over the stick of Panthers forward Aleksander Barkov and connected with Draisaitl for his second assist of the game.
A goal that capped off an incredible performance from Draisaitl and a goal that Panthers head coach Paul Maurice has yet to experience. Before Game 1 on Wednesday night, the Panthers were 31-0 with a lead after the first or second periods in the playoffs, and now that record is no longer spotless.
Draisaitl's overtime winner was a big-time goal from a player who's been one of the game's best in the playoffs for some time now.
Since his playoff debut in the 2016-17 season, Draisaitl is second in playoff scoring with 135 points in 91 games, per NHL.com, and has dominated in the post-season regardless of the challenge.
In the 2022 playoffs, Draisaitl basically played on one leg after he suffered a high-ankle sprain in Game 6 against the Los Angeles Kings in round one. For most, such a serious injury would derail their ability to play, not Draisaitl, who scored 23 points in the nine games following the ankle injury in what has to be one of his more memorable playoff performances to date.
Even during last year’s playoffs, Draisaitl played through hand and rib injuries but still managed to produce 31 points. His ability to repeatedly produce when injured has to put him down as one of the game's toughest players.
Draisaitl isn't believed to be suffering any significant injuries this year, and it's showing as he's impacting the game beyond just the scoresheet. He finished Game 1 with four hits and even got mixed up with Bennett.
It's the physicality and bite that you have to wonder was always there for the German superstar but not always smart due to injuries. Although the Oilers will take Game 1's best-expected goals (0.98) across all situations from Draisaitl, per MoneyPuck.com, they have to be happy with how involved he was.
Now that Draisaitl is healthy and has got the Final's monkey off his back, is he one of the few names that could win the Conn Smythe? Without a doubt.
