Avalanche Captain Returns to Lineup
The wait is finally over for the Colorado Avalanche. After injuries robbed him of nearly three years of his career, team captain Gabriel Landeskog is back in the lineup for Game 3 against the Dallas Stars. The opening round series between the Avs and the Dallas Stars is already off to a heated start. It's quickly become one of the tightest series in the first round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, and the return of Landeskog only ratchets up the stakes and intensity.
The last time Landeskog played for the Avalanche was in their Stanley Cup-winning contest against the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2022. He was one of Colorado's best players during that run, posting 11 goals and 11 assists in 20 games. The franchise's second-overall pick in the 2011 NHL Draft has been a model of consistency since entering the league. In 738 NHL games, he's collected 248 goals and 571 points. In the postseason, he's recorded 67 points in 69 games.
In the three seasons without Landeskog, the Avs have weathered the storm but failed to return to Stanley Cup glory. They've yet to return to the Finals since 2022, which is why the return of their captain is even more important.
The Avalanche have core players in their prime. Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar are at the apex of their games. Possessing the top scoring forward and defender on your roster is a rare opportunity, abut it's one Colorado finds themselves in. With such a great situation, you have to capitalize. That means another Stanley Cup championship, something they can't do without their captain leading the way.
With Landeskog back in the fold, the question becomes how long will he need to adjust? He brushed off the cobwebs during a recent conditioning stint with the organization's AHL affiliate. While it wasn't quite NHL action and reps, it was a huge step for the Swedish-born forward.
Now, the Avs and Stars are knotted at 1-1. Having their captain, locker-room leader, and top-six forward back in the mix could make all the difference in a tight opening-round series.
