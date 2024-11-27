Avalanche Lose Forward to Second Injury
The Colorado Avalanche were one of the most injured teams in the NHL to start the season and have finally started to see a return to full health. As key faces are returning to the Avalanche lineup, another will be out for the second time this season.
According to Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar, first-line forward Jonathan Drouin will be out on a week-to-week basis. Drouin played in the season opener, but then missed over a month with an upper-body injury.
Drouin finally returned to the lineup and appeared in four games, picking up four points. In his most recent outing against the reigning Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers, Drouin scored twice in a 7-4 win.
Despite the good run, Drouin will be out again with an upper-body injury.
With Drouin missing time, the Avalanche recalled Ivan Ivan, Nikolai Kovalenko, and Chase Bradley from their American Hockey League affiliate the Colorado Eagles.
Drouin is in his second season with the Avalanche after a super successful rebound year in 2023-23. He appeared in 79 games and scored 19 goals and 37 assists for a career-high 56 total points. He joined the Avalanche on a two-year deal at $2.5 million annually.
As a former third-overall pick in 2013, Drouin has struggled to live up to the hype. In 569 career games, he has scored 98 goals and 243 assists for 341 total points.
There is hope that Drouin can continue to revitalize his career in Colorado, but he’ll need to stay healthy to continue the great start he’s gotten off to.
