Canadiens Starting to Regret Contract Extension
It isn't a secret that the Montreal Canadiens are still in the midst of a rebuild. But there was an expectation this season would show progress. Currently, the Habs are tied for the second-last place in the entire NHL, with a 7-11-3 record.
In order for the Canadiens to take the next step, they need more from one of their most important players. Forward Juraj Slafkovsky, fresh off signing a huge contract extension, is struggling mightily during his third season in the NHL. Through his first 18 games, he has just one goal, 10 assists, and 11 points. Despite averaging 17 minutes of ice-time, he's most recently played on the team's fourth line in a long list of tactics aimed at waking his offense up.
With Slafkovsky having so many issues it begs the question, are the Canadiens regretting the eight-year, $60.8 million deal they gave their 20 year-old forward? If you ask former NHL head coach Bruce Boudreau, the deal was too much too soon, but Canadiens General Manager Kent Hughes had few options. He said so himself during a recent chat with Jay Onrait of TSN.
"They gave him an awful lot too soon," he said. "But I think they were basing that on the last half of last year and saying 'This guy is going be such a stud. If we don't get him signed now, it's going to cost us even more in the future.' So, they took a shot at it."
The challenge is on the coaching staff to find out what will maximize his offense and break him out of his slump. But Boudreau also made sure to mention that the massive contract he has could be a small piece of the problem.
"It's a coach's job to find out what makes this guy tick," he said. Maybe it will tick him off playing 11 minutes and he'll understand 'hey, I've got to get going.' But on the other hand, $60 million makes a lot of guys be a little bit lazy."
Last year was a breakout campaign for Slafkovsky. He recorded 20 goals and added 30 assists for 50 total points while playing in all 82 games. Viewed as a pivotal piece of the franchise moving forward, the new contract felt like a no-brainer in the offseason. Just a quarter of the way through the 2024-2025 season, however, and the Habs are already beginning to regret this deal.
