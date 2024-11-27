Next Stretch Could Decide Fate of Red Wings Coach
As the quarter mark of the 2024-25 NHL season arrives, teams around the league are starting to take a look at the direction they are heading and the Detroit Red Wings might be looking for changes. With coaching firings kicking off, a lot of eyes are turning to the Red Wings as Derek Lalonde sits in the hot seat.
This is Lalonde’s third season as Red Wings head coach, but a significant upcoming stretch of games may play a huge factor in his future. According to TSN’s Darren Dreger on Insider Trading, the Red Wings may be the next team to make a coaching change.
“They’ve got a crucial three-game homestand happening this week,” Dreger said. “What happens if they go zero-for-three? The upside is they could go three-for-three or win two of three and Derek Lalonde… stays on the Red Wings bench.”
The Red Wings entered the 2024-25 season with playoff aspirations and it’s still early enough that they are in the mix, but they need to start climbing the ladder. After 21 games, the Red Wings are 9-10-2 and sixth in the Atlantic Division.
Their 20 standings points are good enough to be three points out of a wild card spot, but also three points out of being the bottom team in the Eastern Conference.
“They have to remain competitive,” Dreger said. “If they have a good homestand, everything should be fine. If they don’t, that might force [Steve] Yzerman to make a decision and the sense is they would go with an interim internal candidate, and hope a top coach eventually becomes available.”
Lalonde is very much feeling the pressure at this point. He entered the year as a likely candidate to be fired, and he hasn’t done much yet to hold onto his job.
Over his 185 games as Red Wings head coach, he has an 85-79-21 record and didn’t make the playoffs in either of his first two seasons.
The Red Wings aren’t a rebuilding team anymore, they believe they have the roster to compete in the postseason. A shakeup behind the bench might be the best option to get the wheels back on the tracks in Detroit.
