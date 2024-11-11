Avalanche Center Named Second Star of Week
Fresh off his first Hart Trophy, Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon has picked up right where he left off.
MacKinnon, who's been one of the NHL's best players for many years now, is off to an incredible start this season with a league-leading 29 points (seven goals, 22 assists) in 15 games. In the last week alone, he's been on an absolute tear with nine points (one goal, eight assists) in just three games.
After that performance, it came as no surprise that the NHL named MacKinnon its second star of the week on Monday afternoon. A pair of goalies in Connor Hellebuyck of the Winnipeg Jets and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen of the Buffalo Sabres were named the first and third stars, respectively.
MacKinnon's week began with a bang, as the reigning MVP tied the franchise single-game record with five assists in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Seattle Kraken. He and the Avalanche were then shut out in a 1-0 loss to Hellebuyck and the Jets on Thursday, but he rebounded with a goal and three assists in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Carolina Hurricanes.
Colorado's start to the season has been nothing short of a roller coaster. The Avalanche lost their first four games in regulation, then won five straight, then lost three straight and have now won two of their past three. If anything has been constant, though, it's MacKinnon playing like a man possessed.
The 29-year-old has scored multiple points in 10 of the Avalanche's 15 games, and the only game where he failed to score was the aforementioned shutout against Winnipeg. If Colorado can overcome its rocky start, it will be in large part because of MacKinnon.
MacKinnon and the Avalanche host the struggling Nashville Predators on Monday night.
