Report: Blackhawks Forward Next Surprise on Waiver Wire
The 2024-25 NHL season is still relatively young, but roster movement around the league is starting to pick up and the Chicago Blackhawks might be next in line for some changes. This is Andreas Athanasiou’s third season with the Blackhawks, but reports are indicating there could be some changes coming soon.
According to Elliotte Friedman on the 32 Thoughts Podcast, the Blackhawks might make Athanasiou the next big surprise to hit the waiver wire.
“Speaking about waivers, I heard there’s another name coming that’s a possibility,” Friedman said. “And that’s Andreas Athanasiou. He’s in Chicago, he did not play on Sunday night as they beat the [Minnesota] Wild in overtime, he’s only played five games this year.”
The Blackhawks are 6-9-1 through 16 games played, with Athanasiou only appearing in five of them. He hasn’t scored any points in his opportunities and is averaging 9:36 of ice time per game.
Athanasiou is in the final season of a two-year contract signed with the Blackhawks in 2023. A 40-point (20G-20A) season in 2022-23 earned Athanasiou that two-year deal that costs the Blackhawks $4.25 million against the salary cap.
The first year of the deal wasn’t a success, either. In 28 games played, Athanasiou only scored a pair of goals and seven assists for nine total points.
Friedman did not say if any teams are expressing interest in Athanasiou, but it wouldn’t be the first time a decent player has hit the waiver wire and been picked up by a different team. The Nashville Predators recently lost defenseman Dante Fabbro to the Columbus Blue Jackets.
“I’m not going to make any predictions,” Friedman said. “That could be coming early this week. Like Fabbro, it’s just a player that needs a new start elsewhere.”
Athanasiou is a 30-year-old center who can bring tons of speed and is a former 50+ point scorer in the NHL. During the 2018-19 season with the Detroit Red Wings, he potted 30 goals and 24 assists for 54 total points.
Originally a fourth-round draft pick (110th overall) of the Red Wings in 2012, Athanasiou has bounced around a little, but made a solid career for himself. In 492 career games played, he has scored 127 goals and 118 assists for 245 total points.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!