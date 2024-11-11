Flyers Top Rookie Finally Returns to Lineup
Philadelphia Flyers youngster Matvei Michkov is arguably one of the top rookies in the NHL and a leader in the running for the Calder Trophy. Despite a hot start of 10 points (4G-6A) in 13 games played, Flyers head coach John Tortorella decided to healthy scratch Michkov for multiple games.
Tortorella said taking Michkov out of the Flyers lineup was “part of the process” and watching games is part of learning and developing as NHLers. For Tortorella, it doesn’t matter how much a possible Rookie of the Year candidate is producing, he’ll bench anyone.
In the two games without Michkov in the lineup, the Flyers defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 in a shootout and lost to the Florida Panthers 4-3 in a shootout.
After missing those two games as a healthy scratch, Michkov is set to return to the lineup against fellow Calder hopeful Macklin Celebrini and the San Jose Sharks. The Flyers announced that Michkov will draw back in along with forward Ryan Poehling, who had been dealing with an injury.
Michkov was originally a first round draft pick (seventh overall) of the Flyers in 2023. He made his NHL debut during the season opener, and it didn’t take long for him to make a difference in the Flyers’ lineup.
In the third game of the seasons against the reigning Western Conference champion Edmonton Oilers, Michkov scored his first two career goals.
Entering the year, Michkov was among the top names to watch for in the Calder Trophy race. After the first few weeks, it seemed he could be the front runner. A four-game streak without a point likely pushed Tortorella to bench Michkov for a few games, but it’s likely he’ll return at the top of his game.
Michkov is still a leader for the Calder and the Flyers are a better team with him in the lineup.
