Avalanche Welcome New Faces to Practice
The Colorado Avalanche are coming off their first win of the 2024-25 season after starting a horrid 0-4-0. An overtime win over the Anaheim Ducks was just the start of the good news for the Avalanche.
In the following day’s practice, a new face and a familiar friend hit the ice with the Avalanche. Recently claimed goalie Kaapo Kahkonen arrived in Denver to skate with his new team, and Valeri Nichushkin took to the ice to begin skating for the first time this season.
Nichushkin is still in stage three of the NHL’s Player Assistance Program, but he looks to be making strides and getting closer to returning to the team.
Still ineligible for game action, Nichushkin entered the program in January for the second time in a calendar year. The first came during the Avalanche’s playoff series against the Seattle Kraken in 2023.
Nichushkin initially returned to the team in March, but a failed drug test in May forced a six-month suspension without pay. There is still time remaining his suspension, but he is starting to prepare for his 2024-25 season debut.
Nichushkin is in the third year of an eight-year contract signed in 2022.
The Avalanche picked up Kahkonen off waivers after a horrid start from netminder Aleksandar Georgiev. With an 0-4-0 record to kick off the 2024-25 campaign, Georgiev allowed the most goals of any goalie in the league.
Georgiev and the Avalanche finally got their first win, but there still might be changes between the pipes.
The Avalanche claimed Kahkonen from the Winnipeg Jets before he could make his season debut. In 139 career games over five years, Kahkonen has a 49-67-15 record.
The record may not look great, but the Avalanche need all the help they can get in goal. Georgiev has been pretty much unplayable, yet he’s appeared in every game.
