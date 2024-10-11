Avalanche Claim Former Jets Goalie
The waiver wire is active as the 2024-25 NHL season and the Colorado Avalanche are getting in on the action by claiming a goalie. The Avalanche have claimed goalie Kaapo Kahkonen from the Winnipeg Jets.
Kahkonen is a 28-year-old netminder who has spent most of his career serving as a backup. In 139 games over five seasons, Kahkonen has put up a 49-67-15 record. He has also recorded a .899 save percentage and 3.33 goals against average.
Alexander Georgiev and Justus Annunen work as the Avalanche’s current goalie duo, and if they please, Kahkonen could easily slide into an NHL role.
Kahkonen spent the 2023-24 season with the San Jose Sharks and New Jersey Devils. With the Sharks, he went 6-20-3 in 31 appearances, while with the Devils he was 1-4-0 in six games.
Kahkonen started his career with the Minnesota Wild after being a fourth-round (109th overall) draft pick in 2014.
Over the offseason, Kahkonen signed a one-year deal with the Jets that earned him $1 million against the salary cap.
The Avalanche started their season with an 8-4 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights. Avalanche forward Mikko Rantanen recorded a hat trick, but it wasn’t enough to get his team the victory.
