Devils Defense Nearing Full Health
The New Jersey Devils are having a wonderful beginning to their 2024-2025 season. After starting the year in Prague as part of the NHL's Global Series, they returned to North America and haven't stopped impressing. They are currently 5-2 through the first seven games, giving them the start they were seeking as championship hopefuls.
Now the Devils are getting even better news as they close out the second week of the regular season. Team reporter Amanda Stein shared some positive injury news for the team, as one of the team's best defenders joined his teammates for a morning skate. Even better news, he was wearing a regular practice jersey, indicating he could take contact during the skate.
This is encouraging news for Hughes, who was looking to build off a stellar rookie season. An offseason shoulder injury prevented him from playing in the first seven games, but he's making significant progress towards returning.
Joining Hughes in practice with a regular jersey was free agent addition Brett Pesce. The former Carolina Hurricanes puck-mover was brought in to stabilize the second pairing in New Jersey, but also missed the beginning of the season with an injury. Also present in a regular jersey, Pesce's presence at practice is huge step towards his return as well.
Stein shared that while the defenders were present for practice, they weren't a part of the official line rushes and defensive pairings. Hughes and Pesce skated together during drills, meaning they aren't quite ready to rejoin the lineup yet, but they're getting closer.
Hughes was one of the best rookies in the NHL last year. He played in all 82 games, scored nine goals, and finished with 47 points. A sensational skater, playmaker, and defensive backstop, Hughes has star potential with the Devils and they are chomping at the bit to have him back on the ice.
Pesce is set to start his 10th season in the NHL when he makes his season debut. He's a veteran of 627 games, and he's considered one of the steadiest two-way defenders in the game today.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!