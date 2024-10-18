Penguins Goalie On Short Leash
The Pittsburgh Penguins have entered dangerous territory. After spending all summer hoping that their goaltending situation was resolved, the beginning of this season has proven the exact opposite.
The Penguins currently don't have a starting goaltender. Sure, they say that Tristan Jarry is still the number one, but anyone watching knows that is false. With respect to Jarry, he's struggled immensely since the calendar year of 2024 began. The end of last season was a disaster for the 29-year-old puck-stopper, as he conceeded his net for 12 of the final 13 games, going nearly three weeks between starts.
A summer reset hasn't done any good for Jarry either. His season debut saw him let in six goals on 40 shots while the entire team looked abysmal. His next start was better, stopping 28 shots and earning a victory, but three goals he did allow were weak.
His most recent start could be the straw that breaks the camel's back. He allowed three goals on the first five shots he faced and was pulled in favor of rookie Joel Blomqvist. It's another low point for Jarry, who's last 30 starts going back to last season have been mediocre at best.
The Pens enter the weekend with a crucial matchup against the Carolina Hurricanes. After team writer Josh Yohe called out his "unprofessional" performance, he enters this game against the Canes needing to be stellar. Otherwise, the starting net could be yanked from Jarry before the season gets out of hand.
Jarry has been with the Penguins since they selected him in the second round of the 2013 NHL Draft. He made his NHL debut during the 2016-2017 campaign, but he didn't become a full-time member of the lineup until a few years later. In his career, he's started 248 games and has 137 victories.
