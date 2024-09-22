Blue Jackets, Red Wings Embracing Ohio State-Michigan Rivalry
The Detroit Red Wings and Columbus Blue Jackets don't have much in the way of shared history. Even though they've been in the same conference since Columbus entered the league in 2000, they've only played one playoff series against each other. That series came in 2009, when Detroit swept Columbus in the first round to spoil the latter's first-ever playoff appearance.
Despite that, the intensity between the two teams will reach a new level when they face off at Ohio Stadium in this season's Stadium Series game on March 1. It's a big moment for both teams and the league as a whole, and a chance to foster a new rivalry.
Anyone who knows anything about college sports knows that the feud between the Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes is among the most intense in the country. Now, a team from Michigan and a team from Ohio playing at the Buckeyes' home stadium provides a chance to extend the rivalry to the NHL.
"We've learned the passion here, and we've learned how much people want to beat a team from up in Michigan as well. There's been a lot of that there," said executive vice president of NHL events Dean Matsuzaki, per NHL.com. "We've heard about the crossing out the M's on campus and things like that and somebody mentioned to me about crossing out D's for our game. So that was pretty interesting."
With a capacity likely over 100,000 at Ohio Stadium, the NHL wants to make sure it puts on a show in Columbus. The league is already thinking of ways to incorporate famous traditions, most notably the "skull session," where the Ohio State marching band leads a pep rally at St. Johns arena across the street.
"We had a whole group here watching the players walk in (to the stadium) and the skull session and seeing how we can lean into that and lean into the traditions," Matsuzaki said.
Additionally, the league is also exploring ways to honor Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew, who were tragically killed on Aug. 29 after they were struck by a car while riding bikes in New Jersey.
"Our group is working on that right now," Matsuzaki said. "So, we definitely plan to do a nice, appropriate tribute."
