Blue Jackets, Red Wings Pull Huge Ratings for Stadium Series

The Columbus Blue Jackets and Detroit Red Wings delivered a great Stadium Series game.

Mar 1, 2025; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Detroit Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider (53) skates with the puck against Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Kirill Marchenko (86) in the second period at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images / Aaron Doster-Imagn Images
The 4 Nations Face-Off proved to be exactly what the NHL needed and then some, as not only did the tournament pull in some monster ratings, but it got the entire sports world talking.

So, in the league's first major event since then, it's still riding the wave of attention from that tournament.

Mar 1, 2025; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Justin Danforth (17) shoots and scores a goal against Detroit Red Wings goaltender Cam Talbot (39) in the third period during the NHL Stadium Series game at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Samantha Madar/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images / Samantha Madar/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Saturday's Stadium Series game, a 5-3 win for the Columbus Blue Jackets over the Detroit Red Wings at Ohio Stadium, proved to be a major success, as ESPN announced it drew 1.6 million viewers on average and peaked at 1.8 million viewers. That makes it the most-viewed Stadium Series game ever on cable, and the most-viewed Stadium Series game in general since 2019.

Moreover, this is the NHL's most-viewed regular-season game since ESPN re-acquired the rights to the league in 2021.

It's an impressive turnaround for the league considering where it was not too long ago.

On New Year's Eve, the St. Louis Blues defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 6-2 at Wrigley Field in the Winter Classic. That game only drew 920,000 average viewers, making it the lowest-rated Winter Classic on record.

Even with the game on New Year's Eve instead of New Year's Day to avoid competing with the College Football Playoff, and even with the game featuring two teams that likely won't be anywhere near the playoffs this season, those low ratings were absolutely a cause for concern.

Luckily, this game had much more excitement behind it, even discounting the 4 Nations boost. Columbus and Detroit currently occupy the two wild card spots in the Eastern Conference, adding some significant stakes to this game late in the season.

Additionally, this was the Blue Jackets' first-ever appearance in an outdoor game and the Red Wings' first since 2017, so them being fresh faces probably helped them out.

WIth the Stanley Cup Playoffs just over a month away, hopefully the league continues to ride this wave and delivers a postseason to remember.

