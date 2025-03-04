Penguins Linked to Young Sabres Forward
The Buffalo Sabres and Pittsburgh Penguins are two of the bigger disappointments in the NHL this season. The Sabres reside in the basement of the Eastern Conference, while the Penguins stare down their first top-10 draft pick in over a decade. Each team has eyes towards the future but is taking differing approaches to getting there.
The Sabres and Penguins could make ideal trade partners before the 2025 Trade Deadline. Pittsburgh's season-long plan has been to acquire young, under-team-controlled players who need a fresh start. They've already added players like P.O. Joseph, Cody Glass, and Philip Tomasino to their roster and could have their eyes on Sabres forward JJ Peterka. According to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, the Pens would love to add the scoring winger.
"I've heard Pittsburgh has asked about some of Buffalo's young players," he said. "Like Peterka, that's a big price, if it ever happens...But that guy's got Pittsburgh written all over him."
Peterka would be a welcomed addition to the Penguins lineup. The 23-year-old German winger has been a rock-solid forward since making his NHL debut. Last season was a breakout offensive campaign for him, scoring 28 goals and 50 points in 82 games.
"I think they've asked Buffalo periodically this year about some of their younger guys, AHL guys that look like they're going to be players," he said. "I continue to think that's what they're looking at."
The Sabers' question is whether they are willing to move Peterka. The Sabres are on the verge of missing the playoffs for the 14th straight season. Their organization is stuck in limbo despite having plenty of talent on the roster and developing. Moving on from a 23-year-old scorer isn't exactly what winning teams do, but a fresh start for Peterka might be the best thing for the player and the Sabres. If so, the Penguins are the team to watch in the final days before the deadline.
