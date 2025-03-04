Bruins Captain Out Week-to-Week
The Boston Bruins season took another knockout blow. The team's captain, Brad Marchand, was absent from the team's most recent practice. Following the on-ice session, head coach Joe Sacco informed the media that Marchand sustained an upper-body injury.
The news worsened as the Bruins captain will be out for a few weeks. Sacco described his status as "week-to-week." Bruins writer Joe Haggerty was one of the reporters who shared the update via his X account.
"Brad Marchand out 'week-to-week' with an upper body injury, per Joe Sacco," he wrote. "Another major blow to a Bruins team leaking oil down the stretch here."
Marchand has been one of the team's best players all season long. The 36-year-old winger was second on the team in scoring behind superstar forward David Pastrnak. In 61 games, he collected 21 games, 26 assists, and 47 points while averaging 18:26 minutes of ice time per game.
The injury also puts a wrench into any Trade Deadline plans the Bruins had in store for Marchand. Playing in the final year of his current contract, the two sides have yet to finalize an extension. Because of this, speculation continues surrounding a possible trade. There's plenty of contending teams who would love to have Marchand in their lineup for a playoff run. If he's out long-term, however, that possibility goes away.
The Bruins will also have to continue their playoff pursuit without one of their most important players. They enter their upcoming contest with a 28-26-8 record. They trail the Columbus Blue Jackets and Detroit Red Wings for the final Wild Card spots in the Eastern Conference. With just a two-point deficit, the Bruins are clinging to hope that they can jump their division rivals for the final spot. Without Marchand in the lineup for the next few weeks, the challenge goes from moderate to extremely difficult.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!